Salman Khan's Ready Producer Nitin Manmohan Passes Away, Was Hospitalised After Heart Attack

Popular film producer Nitin Manmohan passed away. The filmmaker, who backed films such as Rishi Kapoor’s Bol Radha Bol and Salman Khan’s Ready, died weeks after he suffered a massive heart attack. The news of his death was confirmed by his friend, producer Kaleem Khan.

Nitin Manmohan has been hospitalised since December 3 after he suffered a heart attack. He was on the ventilator for the past 15 days. Speaking with IndianExpress.in, his daughter Prachi said, “He passed away this morning. He was on hospitalised for the past three weeks.” An official at the hospital told PTI, “He was admitted to the hospital due to cardiac issues. He came in a very critical condition and was admitted in the ICU.”

His daughter Prachi confirmed he was hospitalised earlier this month. Speaking with ETimes, she said, “Dad is very critical.” His son Soham, who stays in Dubai, travelled to India and has been by Nitin’s side constantly. It was also reported that Akshaye Kumar, who worked with Nitin on films such as Deewangee and Gali Gali Chor Hai, among others, was among the first stars to have reached out to the family after learning about Nitin’s health condition.

The filmmaker has produced some of the biggest movies in Bollywood. These include Bol Radha Bol, Laadla, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Army, Shool, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Dus, Chal Mere Bhai, Maha-Sangram, Insaaf, Deewangi, Nayee Padosan, Adharm, Baaghi (Salman Khan), Eena Meena Deeka, Tathastu, Tango Charlie, Gali Gali Chor Hai, Dil Maange More and Sab Kushal Mangal.

Nitin Manmohan is survived by his wife, daughter Prachi and son Soham. His brother, Hemant Panchamiya, lives in Pune and is a renowned exhibitor in Mumbai.

News18 prays for his soul to rest in peace and offers our condolences to his family.

