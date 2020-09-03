Salman Khan's Remuneration for Bigg Boss 14 Will Blow Your Mind

Salman Khan has not seen a movie release in theaters this year. His action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was to hit screens in Eid but all plans were delayed due to the shutdown on public activities like cinema viewing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, Salman is returning as host of Bigg Boss in it's fourteenth edition, all set to premiere in October. Earlier, it was disclosed that Salman is charging around Rs 15 crore per episode of BB 14 which pegged his earnings from this season somewhere close to Rs 250 crore cumulative. Now, it is being claimed that the superstar's remuneration is way north of the aforementioned figure.

As per a report, Salman is being paid Rs 20 crore per episode of BB 14. While this accounts for season's earnings of Rs 480 crore, the channel and actor's team have closed the deal at Rs 450 crore. This figure includes his fees for virtual promotions and promo shoots. Additionally, more money will be paid if the season gets an extension like last year.

This year's BB is speculated to run for 12 weeks initially and Salman will be shooting every weekend in Film City, Goregaon. Earlier, there were reports that Salman may film for this season from his Panvel farmhouse with a separate team but it seems like he will host the show in the traditional manner since shooting activities have resumed amid coronavirus with precautions in place.