Salman Khan's Republic Day 2021 Wish is All About Unity, Love and Kindness

On the occasion of Republic Day, several Bollywood stars and celebrities took to social media to extend heartfelt greetings to their fans. One of these stars is Salman Khan, who shared a powerful message about love, unity and kindness.

He tweeted, "Happy Republic Day to all. Public ke saath mill jull ke raho, reunite, repay with love affection kindness n rejoice. Jai Hind."

Recently Salman made headlines after he announced that he will be releasing his upcoming film Radhe in the theatres instead of an OTT platform. In statement, he said, "Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners. It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres."

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been directed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film will release on May 13, 2021 and will clash with John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2.

Apart from Radhe, Salman will also be seen in Antim: The Final Truth, which pairs him with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for the first time. Antim is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman under the banner Salman Khan Films. Apart from Antim and Radhe, Salman also has Kick 2 and Tiger 3 in the pipe-line.