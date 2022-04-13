Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur Goes on a Lunch Date with Preity Zinta, See Pics

Siger Iulia Vantur, who is also rumoured to be dating Salman Khan, had an afternoon gateway with Bollywood actress Preity Zinta in Los Angeles and the adorable pictures are winning our hearts. The Kal Ho Na Ho actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a couple of photos with the singer. For their lunch date, Preity chose an off-white sweater while Iulia can be seen donning a brown leather jacket.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Admit it @vanturiulia Life would be so boring without me #girlfriends #lunchdate #photodump #ting"

Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins last year via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, Vantur lent her voice to Salman Khan’s film Antim: The Final Truth. She had been receiving a lot of praises for her melodious voice in the song Main Chala, and had also opened up about her working relationship with rumoured boyfriend Khan.

The song sung by Vantur and Guru Randhawa was picturised on Salman and Pragya Jaiswal. Talking to Etimes, the Seeti Maar singer said that it is an honour and blessing to work with the actor. “He is such a great person first of all and a great actor and experienced in the field. When you are around him, you learn so much."

When asked about how easy or difficult it is to step out of the superstar’s shadow, she said, “You have to put in the extra effort. Of course, it comes with advantages and disadvantages. The visibility is there, and it helps a lot. And as I said, his input, his experience helps a lot, but in the end, you have to put extra, extra effort to make a mark of your own for people to know you for your work and as Iulia, and not as someone who is associated with another person. I think everyone wants that - to be respected for their work."

