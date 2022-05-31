Salman Khan's Security Beefed Up As Lawrence Bishnoi Emerges Key Accused In Sidhu Moose Wala Murder

Salman Khan’s security has been reportedly beefed up as Lawrence Bishnoi has emerged as the key accused in Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. As reported by Timesnownews.com, the Bollywood superstar’s security has been tightened analysing the threat levels. This has been done to ensure the safety of the actor.

“We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan,” a senior police official told Hindustan Times.

For the unversed, Salman Khan was once on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi. In 2018, one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the Tiger 3 actor in relation to the blackbuck killing case. Bishnois believe that blackbucks are sacred animals and therefore Salman was threatened by the gangster.

“We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now, they are accusing me of crimes for no reason,” Bishnoi said outside a court in 2018 as quoted by Timesnownews.com.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday. Later, Bishnoi’s gang took responsibility for his murder. “Today, Moose Wala was killed in Punjab, I, Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi take the responsibility. It’s our work. Moose Wala’s name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar’s murder, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moose Wala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moose Wala was working against us. Delhi Police had taken his name but Moose Wala used his political power and saved his skin each time,” one of the gang members wrote in a Facebook statement.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. He has also been working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.