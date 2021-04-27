Salman Khan's 'Seeti Maar' from Radhe Garners 30 Million Views Within 24 Hours

Salman Khan’s new song Seeti maar, which was launched on Monday, has garnered over 30 million views in 24 hours. The dance number is filmed on Salman and Disha Patani for the much-hyped action drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The song sung by Iulia Vantur and Kamaal Khan has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and choreographed by Shaikh Jani Basha, also known as ‘Jani Master’. Unconfirmed reports said the track has become the most viewed video within 24 hours globally.

Seeti maar is based on a song Devi Sri Prasad originally created for the 2017 Telugu hit DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham. The original number was filmed on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Sharing the song, Salman also thanked Allu Arjun."#SeetiMaar Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjunonline."

Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun#SeetiMaar https://t.co/St8cWOmNKX— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 26, 2021

Radhe also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The Prabhu Deva directorial set to release on the occasion of Eid on May 13, in theatres and the pay per view platform Zeeplex.

