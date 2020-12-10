Salman Khan's Sikh Cop Look from New Film Antim Revealed by Ayush Sharma

Salman Khan plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop in his upcoming film Antim. Hours after it was reported that Salman Khan has quietly started shooting for the film, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who also plays a pivotal role in the film, dropped the first look of the superstar.

Aayush shared a video on Instagram from the set of Antim. In the short video clip, Salman can be seen wearing a turban and formal attire as he walks towards what looks like a vegetable market.

"Antim Begins .. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan," Ayush captioned the video. Take a look:

In the film, Salman plays a cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction. The film went on floors after Diwali on November 16 in Pune, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The makers shot an extensive chase sequence on the busy streets with Aayush and the supporting cast. They then moved to ND Studios in Karjat and on to Mumbai's western suburb, Versova. After a 20-day-long schedule with Aayush, Salman quietly joined the film's shooting on December 6.

The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also features Nikitin Dheer in the role of a gangster.