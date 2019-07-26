Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Salman Khan's Sister Arpita is Expecting Her Second Child with Aayush Sharma: Report

Congratulations are in order for Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and actor Aayush Sharma as the two are reportedly expecting their second child.

News18.com

Updated:July 26, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan's Sister Arpita is Expecting Her Second Child with Aayush Sharma: Report
Image: Arpita Khan/Instagram
Loading...

Congratulations are in order for Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her actor husband Aayush Sharma as the two are reportedly expecting their second child. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Arpita is pregnant and is consulting a doctor from a leading hospital in Bandra. However, there has been no confirmation about the same by the couple.

Arpita got married to Aayush in a lavish ceremony in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace on November 2014. Back in September 2015, the news of Arpita's first pregnancy was revealed by her brother Arbaaz to a daily.

Arpita is quite active on social media and keeps sharing adorable pictures and videos of Ahil with his uncles, especially Salman. Take a look at some of Ahil's endearing pictures and his banters with his uncles:

Recently, their son Ahil turned three this year and pictures from the celebration went viral on the Internet. However, an online troll likened Salman Khan's sister Arpita's son Ahil to "a polio-afflicted kid", which led to her blasting at them. The comment came for a video that shows Salim Khan cutting cake on Ahil's birthday. The video was then posted on Instagram that invited this unwanted and disgusting comment.

Arpita was quick to hit back. She replied to the comment saying, "Guys, you are disgusting. At least spare children in your negative comments."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram