Salman Khan's Sister Arpita is Expecting Her Second Child with Aayush Sharma: Report

Congratulations are in order for Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her actor husband Aayush Sharma as the two are reportedly expecting their second child. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Arpita is pregnant and is consulting a doctor from a leading hospital in Bandra. However, there has been no confirmation about the same by the couple.

Arpita got married to Aayush in a lavish ceremony in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace on November 2014. Back in September 2015, the news of Arpita's first pregnancy was revealed by her brother Arbaaz to a daily.

Arpita is quite active on social media and keeps sharing adorable pictures and videos of Ahil with his uncles, especially Salman. Take a look at some of Ahil's endearing pictures and his banters with his uncles:

Recently, their son Ahil turned three this year and pictures from the celebration went viral on the Internet. However, an online troll likened Salman Khan's sister Arpita's son Ahil to "a polio-afflicted kid", which led to her blasting at them. The comment came for a video that shows Salim Khan cutting cake on Ahil's birthday. The video was then posted on Instagram that invited this unwanted and disgusting comment.

Arpita was quick to hit back. She replied to the comment saying, "Guys, you are disgusting. At least spare children in your negative comments."

