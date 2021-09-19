Salman Khan's Stardom Journey to be Made Into a Docu Series?

It is being reported that actor Salman Khan’s journey in showbiz will be the subject of an upcoming docu-series that is being planned for the digital. According to a news website, Salman’s over three-decade-long journey in Bollywood will be played in a series which will include interviews of his family, his co-stars, directors, producers and colleagues.

The prep work has reportedly begun on this venture which will be co-produced by Salman with Wiz Films and Applause Entertainment. According to the portal, a team has already initiated talks with an OTT giant to premiere this ambitious project. A similar series has also been made on tennis duo Mahesh Bhupati and Leander Peas, titled Point Break.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently filming for his upcoming film Tiger 3 abroad. The international schedule for the third part of the Tiger franchise featuring Salman, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi is currently underway. After wrapping up the shoot in Russia, the cast and crew had moved to Turkey where they were going to shoot for some action sequences and a song for three weeks. The team now moves to Austria’s capital city Vienna for their next schedule.

Salman has also unveiled the poster of Antim: The Final Truth, based on Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. Salman will be hosting the upcoming 15th season of Bigg Boss, which is all set to go on air on October 2. It is being reported that Salman will be charging at least Rs 350 crore for 14 weeks of association with the show.

The Bollywood superstar has been the host of Bigg Boss for the past 11 seasons. His unique style of hosting the show and his popularity as a film star has helped the show grab more eyeballs every season.

