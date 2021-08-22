CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' Look Leaked, Goes Viral

Salman Khan is currently shooting in Russia for his upcoming film Tiger 3. The superstar’s look from the spy thriller has been leaked and has caused a tizzy on social media. A fanpage on Instagram which goes by the name salmanic_aryan has shared a few stills from the film, featuring the Dabangg star, who is unrecognisable in his get up.

According to the fanpage, the pictures are from a car chase sequence that is being shot in the country. The 55-year-old superstar is seen sporting long reddish brown hair and a beard. He is wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, a red jacket and a headband for the look.

Another set of pictures showed Salman posing with some fans.

The third instalment, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19.

Tiger 3 is the third part of the spy thriller franchise. The first instalment Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

first published:August 22, 2021, 15:54 IST