Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to Clash With Ajay Devgn's MayDay and Jr NTR's Next?

On Monday, it was announced that South star Jr NTR will be collaborating with his Janatha Garage filmmaker Koratala Siva for a pan-Indian film. The release date of the film was also announced to be April 29, 2022 which will fall on the Eid weekend next year.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, this pan-Indian venture will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s directorial MayDay. In December last year, Ajay had announced that his directorial venture with Amitabh Bachchan will release on April 29th.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has maintained his tradition of releasing his films on Eid every year, with the exception of 2020 , when the Covid-19 pandemic led to a country-wide lockdown. Since the actor recently started shooting for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3, it can be anticipated that the film will most likely release on Eid 2022. Hence, there will be three big-budget films that will clash at the box office in that weekend.

Jr NTR and Koratala Siva’s first venture Janatha Garage was a blockbuster and one of the bggest films of the actor’s career. Their upcoming film, tentatively titled NTR 30, will be jointly produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banner of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

Very happy to collaborate with @tarak9999 garu once again. Last time repairs were local…but for a change we will cross boundaries this time.#NTR30#NTRKoratalaSiva2@YuvasudhaArts @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/cN0lFMOiuf — koratala siva (@sivakoratala) April 12, 2021

Meanwhile, apart from Ajay and Amitabh Bachchan, MayDay also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will reprise her role as ISI agent Zoya in Tiger 3. Emraan Hashmi will play the antagonist in the film.

