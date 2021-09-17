Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan: Upcoming Bollywood Spy Thrillers

The pandemic and the lockdown has slowed down film production, however, filmmakers are not the ones to sit idle. This year so far has seen some big releases both in theatres and on OTT platforms, including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Thalaivii, Bhoot Police, Shershaah, Bell Bottom, Roohi and Saina. And the upcoming lineup of Bollywood films has more promising films waiting for release. The lineup also consists of several spy thrillers including an extraordinary cast. Here, we take a look at all upcoming spy thrillers of Bollywood.

Khufiya

It was announced recently that actress Tabu has joined hands with Vishal Bhardwaj for the third time for the filmmaker’s upcoming film. This will be the actor and director’s third collaboration following Maqbool and Haider, both based on plays of Shakespeare. Based on an espionage novel Escape to Nowhere, the film will revolve around a RAW agent who is assigned the task of tracking down a mole selling India’s defence secrets. Apart from Tabu, the film also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in important roles, and will be releasing on Netflix.

Pathan

Pathan will see SRK return to the big screen after his 2018 film Zero, which is why the excitement is double for this film. No details have been revealed from the project yet but it is known that SRK is playing a RAW agent named Feroz Pathan in the film and will be joined by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is a big-budget actioner and will also see Salman Khan making a cameo. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and may release in 2022.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting for Tiger 3, the third instalment of their Tiger franchise. They will reprise their roles of Avinash and Zoya in the forthcoming instalment directed by Maneesh Sharma. Rumours were also doing the round that Emraan Hashmi will be appearing as the main antagonist of the film. While the actor denied it, a couple of days ago he had posted a selfie from the airport before flying off to Turkey.

Blur

Taapsee Pannu’s recently launched production company Outsiders Films’ first venture will be a spy thriller titled Blur. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film will also star Gulshan Devaiah.

Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra recently gave a heartwarming performance as Captain Vikram Batra in the war hero’s biopic Shershaah, and expectations are high from him as he will be seen for the first time in a spy-thriller with the film Mission Majnu. The film will see India’s covert operation in the heart of Pakistan that irreversibly changed the relationship between the two countries. The actors have wrapped up the shooting of the film and Sidharth and Ronnie Screwvala’s Mission Majnu promises a theatrical release. Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Bollywood debut with this film.

Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut recently released her political biopic based on J Jayalalithaa’s life titled Thalaivii and has been earning praises for that ever since its theatrical release. She also has a spy thriller in her kitty apart from a couple of more projects. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhakkad will see Kangana playing a spy, with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta playing the supporting roles. It was announced that the film will be released theatrically on October 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here