Salman Khan’s Veergati Co-star Pooja Dadwal Asks For Help From Him As She Fears Covid-19 Symptoms

Actor Salman Khan is known for helping many people in the film industry. He has launched newcomers and sometimes even supported people financially. This time, actress Pooja Dadwal, Khan’s co-star in Veergati, has sought help from him. She has also mentioned that Khan has come to her support in the past.

Pooja has revealed that she was showing COVID-19 symptoms, reported Mumbai Mirror. The actress added that she had been borrowing money from her friends, but even they have refused to come to her rescue this time.

The actress has reportedly been suffering from fever, cold, weakness and breathlessness. The actress resides in Goa and has said that there are four COVID-19 patients in her neighbourhood.

In a statement to Navbharat Times, she mentioned about worshipping Khan. “He has been with me both in spirit and otherwise. I want to meet him and I will. I have said this many times, I worship Salman Khan. I would love to work with him again.”

The actress mentioned to be in deep trouble, finding it difficult to manage daily expenses. When asked if she got a COVID-19 test done, the actress revealed that she thinks it might be due to weather change. She also expressed fear over not having enough money to get herself tested for the deadly virus that has claimed more than nine thousand lives in India.

She added, “I don’t feel like pleading for help each time from Salman but no one else comes forward to support and help except Salman. I am once again in trouble Salman, please help me.”

