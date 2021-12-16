Salman Khan's Wedding Gift For Katrina Kaif Is Worth More Than Rs 3 Crore?

We have some latest updates coming from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding diaries. It is being reported that Salman Khan has sent a special gift to the newlyweds. Yes, you read that right. Salman has reportedly gifted a luxury car to Katrina and Vicky.

If a report in SpotBoyE is to be believed then the Bollywood superstar has gifted a range rover worth Rs 3 crore to Katrina and Vicky. Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9. The wedding took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The three-day-long festivities were an intimate affair attended by close friends and family. From Bollywood, director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi were part of the wedding.

Fans were also talking for weeks about the possibility of Salman Khan attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. The rumour mill got even more excited when images of the Bollywood superstar from the airport started doing the rounds of social media. But Salman Khan wasn’t going to Sawai Madhopur after all. He was on his way to Riyadh where he took part in the Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded event in the Saudi Arabian capital.

And, how can we not talk about the pictures shared by Katrina and Vicky from the wedding of the year? Sharing a set of photos from her wedding day album, Katrina wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” Katrina looked breathtaking in a red bridal lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi. Vicky complemented her by picking a finely tailored sherwani.

Meanwhile, Katrina has also changed her display picture on Instagram. Don’t miss it.

