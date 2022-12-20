Salman Khan's Witty Take On Ranveer Singh For Eccentric Style, Says 'We Can't Even Say Make Him Wear...'

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan couldn’t help but talk about Ranveer Singh’s eccentric style statement. Ranveer often makes headlines for his bold style choices. While he is praised for his confidence, he is also often trolled too. Speaking about his fashion choices, Salman lauded the Cirkus actor, stating that he is loved by his fans regardless of the clothes he wears.

“One cannot be diplomatic or lie about it. Ranveer is the only star whose fashion sense nobody can follow even if they want to. It is the man who carries the clothes and he is fantastic," the Tiger 3 star said.

“Isko yeh bhi nahi keh sakte ki isko kuch bhi pehnao kyunki yeh kuch bhi pehnta hai aur uske andar puri duniya isko pyaar karti hai (We can’t even say make him wear anything because that’s what he does and that’s the reason why everyone loves him so much). That’s a fact. He’s amazing," he added, as reported by the Times of India.

Salman also revealed that his sister Arpita Khan knows Ranveer since they were kids and she has noticed no change in the Gully Boy star’s behaviour over the years. “My younger sister Arpita knows him since school. I asked her if he had changed. She told me, ‘No bhai, Ranveer has been like this since school’. He knows my films and dialogues more than me. Not just me, he knows Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Aamir (Khan) and Shah Rukh’s too. He deserves to be in this industry because he is the biggest fan of films," he said.

Ranveer will be seen in Cirkus this weekend. Starring in a double role, this is his second film with Rohit Shetty after Simmba. The film also stars Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film releases on Decmeber 23.

Read all the Latest Movies News here