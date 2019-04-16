Salman Khan's Young Retro Avatar in New 'Bharat' Poster is Whistle-worthy, See Here

Trailer of Bharat is less than two weeks from release. Meanwhile, new teasers and poster keep building excitement around the Salman Khan-starrer. On Tuesday, the makers of Bharat dropped yet another character poster of Khan.The teaser, released earlier this year, gave us some flashes of five different looks that Salman will be donning in the film-- right from being a kid during partition to a miner, and finally an old man venting out on a punching bag.The film goes through a time phase of five decades expressing the 5 different looks of the superstar.In the new poster, shared by Salman on Twitter, the 53-year-old actor is sporting a retro look and appears much younger than he is."Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi!" the actor captioned the poster, which has “1964” and “journey of a man and a nation together” written on it.On Monday, Salman shared his first look from the movie. In the poster, Salman features as an old man—complete with grey hair, mustache, overgrown beard and framed spectacles.Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously worked with Salman and Katrina in the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat is the official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014).Also featuring actors Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Aashif Sheikh in important roles, Bharat is slated to release this Eid on June 5.Produced by T-Series and Salman Khan Films, Bharat has been shot extensively in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Malta. Its trailer will release on April 24.