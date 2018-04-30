English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Promises High Dose of Fun in Dus Ka Dum
It then leads to a montage of all the men who have done that. Salman then makes a joke on his own expense saying that he also sometimes uses English to impress girls.
File photo of actor Salman Khan. (AP)
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who is out on bail in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, will be back on the small screen as the host of "Dus Ka Dum" with more energy and wit.
The actor on Monday took to Twitter to give a sneak peek to what's in store, highlighting that the show will be high on day-to-day experiences.
Catch me soon on @sonyTv with #DusKaDum . pic.twitter.com/hbCG5okWke— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 30, 2018
In the 80-second promo for the show, Salman is seen questioning a contestant about the number of Indians who use English as a tool to impress girls.
Salman signs off saying "Jise zindagi sikhaye, use kaun haraye" (Who can defeat the person who learns from life) -- summing up the ethos of the show this time.
"Dus Ka Dum" first aired in 2008, and saw two successful seasons. The show will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on June 4.
At the moment, Salman is busy shooting "Race 3", the third instalment of the popular action-thriller franchise "Race". It also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and and Saqib Saleem.
It is set to release on June 15, coinciding with Eid.
-
