Salman Khan-Saiee Manjrekar's Innocence and Romance Weaves Magic in Dabangg 3 Song Awara

Chulbul Pandey's love story with Khushi, played by Saiee Manjrekar, is very mushy in 'Dabangg 3' new song 'Awara'. Check out the video below.

Updated:December 19, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
Salman Khan-Saiee Manjrekar's Innocence and Romance Weaves Magic in Dabangg 3 Song Awara
A track from Salman Khan's film Dabangg 3, Awara's music video is out now. The song is about first love and will be part of Chulbul Pandey's flashback story. It is picturised on a younger Chulbul and his first love, Khushi, essayed by Saiee Manjrekar. Salman looks convincing as a young lad, meanwhile Saiee shows glimpses of innocence throughout the romantic track. A special segment in the video also features Dimple Kapadia, who plays Chulbul's mother in the first Dabangg film.

You can check out the video below:

The movie was in controversy soon after Salman's song Hud Hud Dabangg came out. Featuring sadhus as strumming guitars and dancing, it was said to be aimed at “maligning” and “insulting” Hindu sentiment.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had received a letter from Hindu organization Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, a Hindu organization, demanding the removal of a few scenes.

Now, the makers have voluntarily edited out a few scenes from the title song.

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2019 and stars Salman, Sonakshi and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles along with Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Tinnu Anand.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
