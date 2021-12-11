'Salman Whispered in Katrina's Ear...': Patna Chaiwala Takes Internet by Storm

Bollywood superstars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally exchanged vows on Friday at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The images from their wedding, despite the strict rules, went viral. The couple, too, posted the pictures on their official Instagram handles.

For a long time, there were many speculations about Vicky and Katrina’s marriage, but all became obvious a day or two before the ceremony when their family members went to Rajasthan. Meanwhile, social media was inundated with greetings and Vicky-Katrina images. And amid all this, a picture of a chaiwala is also going viral. This is because this Chaiwala has a close relationship with Salman and Katrina.

A picture of Sudhir Chaiwala, the stall owner, has grown crazily popular on social media following Vicky and Katrina’s wedding. In the picture, a man is brewing tea at his shop. But it’s the couplet on the counter of the tea stall that has taken the internet by storm. “Salman whispered in Katrina’s ear, let’s have tea at Sudhir’s shop," is what the English translation of four lines, originally written in Hindi, means. After this photo went viral, people are seen pulling Salman Khan’s leg on social media sharing this picture.

According to reports, Sudhir Chaiwala’s tea stall is located at Veer Kunwar Singh Chowk, Patna. The photo previously surfaced on the internet in August.

If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan did not attend the wedding of Vicky and Katrina since the dates of his Da-Bang concert tour coincided with the marriage ceremony. Salman and Katrina have had a history of working in several films together. Both the actors have appeared in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Yuvraj, and Bharat, and the fans adore their chemistry.

