Salman Yusuff Khan Shares Update on Remo D'Souza's Discharge, Aamir Ali Posts Pics with Him

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza was rushed to hospital on last Friday after suffering cardiac problems, his family said. The filmmaker underwent surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and "is doing fine", confirmed a family friend later.

"On Friday morning Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue. There were some blockages due to which an Angioplasty was performed by the doctors. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors. We are here, he is my family friend and we assure that please do not worry, everything is under control," Remo's friend Mahesh Kukreja told IANS. Mahesh is Remo's partner on the BLive Music label and together they have released the video 'Log Kya Kahenge', last month.

Now, Remo's collaborator and friend, choreographer-actor Salman Yusuf has also given an update on his discharge from hospital, saying it may happen in a day or two. He spoke to the media outside the hospital and confirmed this development. In a video he can be heard saying that Remo, with God's grace, will be discharged by Wednesday. He added, "He (Remo) is smiling and talking. He is very good."

Meanwhile, Aamir Ali also shared some pics with Remo from the hospital. In the snaps, Remo's back is facing the camera as he stands on his two feet. Captioning the post, Aamir wrote, "My brother is back."

Remo had transitioned from choreographer to filmmaking with F.A.L.T.U and later helmed ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013), ABCD 2 (2015) and Race 3 (2018). His last directorial was Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

