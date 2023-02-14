Salute And Gratitude: Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi's Tribute On Pulwama Attack Anniversary

Akshay Kumar, on Tuesday, paid his tribute to the brave soldiers who lost their lives on this day, four years ago in Pulwama. Penning a note on his Twitter handle, the actor expressed his gratitude and indebtedness towards the Indian Army. While paying his homage to the soldiers, Akshay wrote, “Salute and gratitude to the Pulwama attack brave hearts. We will always be indebted to the armed forces,” and ended his post with a joining hand emoticon.

Salute and gratitude to the #PulwamaAttack bravehearts. We will always be indebted to the armed forces 🙏— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2023

Claiming it to be a black day, Vivek Oberoi, on the other hand, penned a note to express his homage to the brave soldiers. Sharing a picture with “Black Day” written on it, Vivek wrote, “Maa se judi har ek cheez pasand thi use, lipat ke Tirange me aaj wo ghar ko aaya. My heartfelt tribute to our braveheart CRPF Jawans, whom we lost on this day in the Pulwama attack.” The actor in the comments section of his post added, “May their sacrifice & courage serve as a constant motivation for a better India!” and ended with hashtags like “Jai Hind and Black Day for India”. The picture shared by Vivek also featured the lyrics of Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.

Maa se judi har ek cheez pasand thi use, lipat ke Tirange me aaj wo ghar ko aaya 🇮🇳 My Heartfelt tribute to our braveheart CRPF Jawans who we lost on this day in #PulwamaAttack , pic.twitter.com/OuWU7lQvdV— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 14, 2023

Four years ago, on February 14, 2019, a 78-vehicle convoy carrying over 2500 Indian security personnel from Jammu to Srinagar on National Highway 44 was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber. The incident, which occurred in the Pulwama district, killed 40 CRPF personnel and left many injured.

Talking about the work front, Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy movie Selfiee. The multi-starrer film also features Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Apart from this, Akshay Kumar also has OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2, and Capsule Gill in his pipeline. On the other hand, Vivek was last seen in the web series Dharavi Bank. Currently, he is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s action series Indian Police Force. Next, he will be seen in Krrish 4 and Ram Gopal Verma’s Rai.

