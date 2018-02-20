English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salute: SRK Expected to Start Shooting for Rakesh Sharma Biopic In September 2018
Shah Rukh is currently busy completing his film Zero and will begin the shoot once all the post-production work of Anand L Rai's film is over.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
After months of speculations, suspense and reports it has been confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will be essaying the role of former Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma in a biopic titled Salute. A source close to Deccan Chronicle has reported that the film will go on floors in September with SRK donning the helmet of the celebrated Indian who entered the space.
Shah Rukh is currently busy completing his film Zero and will begin the shoot once all the post-production work of Anand L Rai's film is over. "Zero is a film which will require a lot of VFX. Shah Rukh will wrap up Zero by April. He will perhaps begin the shoot of Salute by September and will shoot for close to two to three months and wrap its first schedule. The next schedule of Salute will begin from Jan 2019", the source said.
Salute was earlier offered to Aamir Khan who turned the film down but suggested SRK for the role. The King of romance has been experimenting with his roles lately and it'll be interesting to watch him hone his acting abilities to bring the life of Rakesh Shama on the celluloid.
Earlier titled Saare Jahan Se Accha, the film might be the much awaited critical acclaim SRK has been scouting for a while now. His next project, Zero, sees him as a dwarf alongside Anushka Shama and Katrina Kaif. The film has been directed by Anand L Rai and will relese on Christmas 2018.
