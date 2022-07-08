Sam Bahadur: Fatima Sana Preps For Vicky Kaushal Co-Starrer, Shares Pic With Director Meghna Gulzar

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Sam Bahadur, in which she’ll be co-starring with Vicky Kaushal. The actor plays the titular role in the film, which also stars Sanya Malhotra, among other actors. The movie is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. He was the first army officer to get promoted to the rank of field marshal.

Fatima shared a picture of herself on Friday, updating her fans about how she’s preparing for the film. The caption of her post read, “Sinking my teeth in Sam Bahadur.” The actress used a hashtag for Sam Bahadur and also tagged the director Meghna Gulzar as she was also featured in the frame, as Fatima penned the caption.

The snapshot featured Fatima with her director and they both can be seen engaged in a discussion about the upcoming movie. The netizens were quick to respond as they flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

Besides Sam Bahadur, the actress is all set to appear in Tarun Dudeja’s directorial Dhak Dhak. Fatima will be sharing screen with Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi in the movie. However, other details of the film such as the release date have not been revealed yet. Taapsee’s Outsiders Films has collaborated with Viacom18 Studios for the movie.

Viacom18 Studios recently shared a post on Instagram with the cast of the movie in the second slide. The caption of the post read, “Join the ride of a lifetime with Dhak Dhak, as four women ride to the highest motorable pass in the world on an exciting journey of self-discovery.”

Coming back to the Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal updated his fans that he has resumed working on the film via an Instagram post. The caption of his post read, “Here we go. Prep starts.”

The shooting for the biopic started last year.

