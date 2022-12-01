CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Sam Bahadur First Teaser Out: Vicky Kaushal Reveals Sam Manekshaw Biopic New Release Date
1-MIN READ

Sam Bahadur First Teaser Out: Vicky Kaushal Reveals Sam Manekshaw Biopic New Release Date

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 10:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur first teaser.

Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur first teaser.

Vicky Kaushal drops the first teaser of his upcoming film in Sam Bahadur. The film is based on the life of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw.

Sam Bahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal has released the first teaser of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. Set to release on December 1, 2023, the actor took to Instagram and shared the teaser, and kicked off the countdown for the release. For the unversed, Sam Bahadur is the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

In the teaser, Vicky is seen wearing the uniform and walking through his troupe as they make way for his exit. Vicky looked powerful during the walk despite his face not being visible on camera. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, “365 days to go… #Samबहादुर in cinemas 1.12.2023."

Vicky essays the titular role in Sam Bahadur. The film is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh(as Indra Gandhi), Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick(as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein(as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub(Captain Attiqur Rahman) and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela(as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh).

first published:December 01, 2022, 10:26 IST
last updated:December 01, 2022, 10:26 IST