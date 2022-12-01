Sam Bahadur First Teaser Out: Vicky Kaushal Reveals Sam Manekshaw Biopic New Release Date

Sam Bahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal has released the first teaser of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. Set to release on December 1, 2023, the actor took to Instagram and shared the teaser, and kicked off the countdown for the release. For the unversed, Sam Bahadur is the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

In the teaser, Vicky is seen wearing the uniform and walking through his troupe as they make way for his exit. Vicky looked powerful during the walk despite his face not being visible on camera. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, “365 days to go… #Samबहादुर in cinemas 1.12.2023."

Vicky essays the titular role in Sam Bahadur. The film is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh(as Indra Gandhi), Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick(as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein(as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub(Captain Attiqur Rahman) and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela(as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh).

