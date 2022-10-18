Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal Screams 'It's A Schedule Wrap', Hugs Meghna Gulzar After Completing Shoot

Vicky Kaushal was seen in his best spirits as he wrapped the first outdoor schedule of Sam Bahadur. The actor took to Instagram and shared a post featuring a few pictures and a video from an early morning shoot schedule along with the announcement.

In the first picture, he was seen posing with director Meghna Gulzar wearing matching hoodies with the film’s title printed on the back. In the picture that followed, Vicky was seen posing with the crew of the film while a beautiful sunrise doubled up as the background. Despite the night schedule, they had their biggest smiles on. Vicky was then seen cutting into a cake in the third picture.

He wrapped the gallery with a video in which Meghna and Vicky were seen excitedly announcing that they’d wrapped the first outdoor schedule of Sam Bahadur. “With that we close the first outdoor schedule of Sam Bahadur,” Meghna said in the video. “It’s a schedule wrap,” Vicky screamed soon after. He was seen giving everyone a tight hug on the sets.

Sharing the post, Vicky said, “After more than 2 months of relentless work across 5 cities… it’s a SCHEDULE WRAPPP for the बहादुरs!!! Few more cities and a few more months to go. See you soon Team, to continue our journey of making #SAMबहादुर !!!”

Fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement about the film. “Waitinggg waiting waiting,” a fan commented. Fans also dropped heart emojis to show their love.

Vicky essays the titular role in Sam Bahadur. The film is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh(as Indra Gandhi), Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick(as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein(as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub(Captain Attiqur Rahman) and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela(as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh). The film is slated to release in March 2023.

