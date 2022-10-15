Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal Shows Meghna Gulzar's 'Talvar' In A Hilarious Post; Check Here

Vicky Kaushal was phenomenal in Shoojit Sircar’s biographical historical drama Sardar Udham. Based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, the film garnered him praise from critics and audiences alike. Now the actor is gearing up for Meghana Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in which he would be essaying Sam Manekshaw, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. The film has already gone on the floors earlier this year.

On Saturday, Vicky shared an adorable behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of the film on his Instagram handle. The picture showed Meghana flaunting a nearly tied ponytail with a pen wedged in between her locks. Meanwhile, the beautiful backdrop flaunted clear blue skies and lush green fields. The Masaan actor teasingly wrote, ” Meghna ki Talwar”. Meanwhile, one of his earlier stories showed the Raazi actor riding in the car at the din of dawn as the time stamp hinted 4:43 AM. He had written, “Time to work. Sam Bahadur”.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/zUeEglW8mak” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the Meghana Gulzar’s magnum opus would boast a star cast of Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh(as Indra Gandhi), Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick(as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein(as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub(Captain Attiqur Rahman) and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela(as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh). The film is slated to release in March 2023.

Besides this, Vicky Kaushal has also got other exciting projects under his belt. The actor would star in films like Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family, untitled films respectively by Laxman Urekar and Anand Tiwari and Raj Kumar Hirani’s Dunki that would also feature Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here