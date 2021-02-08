Sam Claflin, Veronica Echegui To Star In Rom-com 'Book Of Love'

Los Angeles: “Enola Holmes” star Sam Claflin and Veronica Echegui of “Fortitude” fame are teaming up for the upcoming romantic comedy “Book of Love”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Sky Original film is slated to start production in March.

“Book of Love” revolves around an uptight English writer Henry (Claflin), whose novel is a resolute failure. He is delighted to find out his book is a surprise hit in Mexico, but when he is invited there to promote it, he soon discovers why: his Spanish translator Maria (Echegui) has rewritten his dull book as an erotic novel. Henry is furious, and even more so when his publisher insists he and Maria conduct a book tour across Mexico together. Opposites attract, and the chemistry between the two ensures sparks fly. Analeine Cal Y Mayor, known for her work on “Treading Water” and “Voz De Un Ueno”, is attached to direct the film from BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winning writer David Quantick’s script. BuzzFeed Studios and North of Watford Films developed the screenplay and BuzzFeed Studios will be a marketing partner on the film.

“Book of Love” is being made in association with BuzzFeed Studios and is co-financed by Sky Cinema and XYZ Films.