Sam Esmail Developing Two Drama Series At ABC

Los Angeles: “Mr Robot” creator Sam Esmail will be tackling two drama series at ABC network. The two shows hails from NBCUniversal’s studio Universal Content Productions, reported Variety.

Esmail will write and direct “Acts of Crime” and a yet-to-be-titled drama, currently known as the “Untitled CDC Project”. “Acts of Crime” has been described as a “unique spin on the crime procedural and received a production commitment. Esmail will also executive produce the show with Esmail Corp’s Chad Hamilton.

The “Untitled CDC Project” has landed a script and received a pilot order from the studio. Esmail is currently working on “Battlestar Galactica” reboot for streamer Peacock.