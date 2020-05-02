MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sam Lloyd Passes Away At 56, Scrubs Creator Bill Lawrence Remembers Bill Lawrence in Emotional Post

Sam Lloyd Passes Away At 56, Scrubs Creator Bill Lawrence Remembers Bill Lawrence in Emotional Post

In January 2019, Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour and cancer, which eventually spread to his lungs, jaw, liver, and spine.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 6:48 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Sam Lloyd, popular for essaying the lawyer Ted Buckland in the medical comedy-drama show Scrubs, has died. He was 56.

His death was confirmed to Variety by his agent. In January 2019, Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour and cancer, which eventually spread to his lungs, jaw, liver and spine.

Over the course of his three-decade career in television and film, Lloyd also featured in shows like Desperate Housewives, Seinfeld, Modern Family, Malcolm In The Middle, and Shameless, as well as films Flubber and Galaxy Quest.

Lloyd also sang in acapella group named The Blanks. The group made several appearances on Scrubs as The Worthless Peons. He also played the bass guitar in The Butties, a Beatles tribute band.

The late actor was also slated to direct a country-rock musical, With Pam And Gil, which was put on hold after his diagnosis. Remembering the actor, Bill Lawrence, creator of Scrubs, shared a behind-the-scenes photo.

"Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today," Lawrence wrote. "Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many."

Lloyd's Scrubs co-star Zach Braff also posted in honour of Lloyd.

"Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I've ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together," Braff tweeted.

"He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

As part of his tribute, Braff shared a video of Lloyd's a cappella group singing Somewhere over the rainbow.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,060,781

    +42,935*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,359,055

    +82,682*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,059,275

    +34,746*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,999

    +5,001*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres