Sam Lloyd Passes Away At 56, Scrubs Creator Bill Lawrence Remembers Bill Lawrence in Emotional Post

Actor Sam Lloyd, popular for essaying the lawyer Ted Buckland in the medical comedy-drama show Scrubs, has died. He was 56.

His death was confirmed to Variety by his agent. In January 2019, Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour and cancer, which eventually spread to his lungs, jaw, liver and spine.

Over the course of his three-decade career in television and film, Lloyd also featured in shows like Desperate Housewives, Seinfeld, Modern Family, Malcolm In The Middle, and Shameless, as well as films Flubber and Galaxy Quest.

Lloyd also sang in acapella group named The Blanks. The group made several appearances on Scrubs as The Worthless Peons. He also played the bass guitar in The Butties, a Beatles tribute band.

The late actor was also slated to direct a country-rock musical, With Pam And Gil, which was put on hold after his diagnosis. Remembering the actor, Bill Lawrence, creator of Scrubs, shared a behind-the-scenes photo.

"Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today," Lawrence wrote. "Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many."

Lloyd's Scrubs co-star Zach Braff also posted in honour of Lloyd.

"Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I've ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together," Braff tweeted.

"He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

As part of his tribute, Braff shared a video of Lloyd's a cappella group singing Somewhere over the rainbow.

