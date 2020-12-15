Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan's Untitled Murder Mystery Film Adds Adrien Brody

Los Angeles: Oscar winner Adrien Brody has boarded the cast of Searchlight Pictures’ untitled murder mystery movie, starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan in the lead. “This Country” director Tom George will helm the movie from a script by Mark Chappell.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will also feature actor David Oyelowo. The story is set in 1950s London where a desperate Hollywood film producer sets out to turn a popular West End play into a film.

When members of the production are murdered, world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and overzealous rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) find themselves in the midst of a puzzling whodunit within London’s glamorous Theatreland and sordid underground. Brody, known for movies such as “The Pianist”, “The Village” and “King Kong”, will essay the role of Leo Kpernick, a blacklisted Hollywood film director.

The project will be produced by Damian Jones of “Iron Lady” fame. Brody will next star in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”, Ana de Armas-starrer “Blonde” and indie crime movie”Clean”, which he has also written and co-produced.