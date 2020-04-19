MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sam Smith Says He 'Definitely Had' Coronavirus

credits - Sam Smith instagram

credits - Sam Smith instagram

Sam Smith said he and his sister were having symptoms for COVID-19 before the lockdown was implemented in the US. He said he and his sister went into isolation for three weeks as per the government guidelines.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
Share this:

Singer Sam Smith says weeks before lockdown began he was convinced that he had coronavirus and went into self-isolation in his Los Angeles home.

The Oscar-winning musician said he and his sister were having symptoms for COVID-19 before the lockdown was implemented in the US.

"I didn't get tested but I know I have it, 100 per cent have it. I'm just going to assume that I did because everything I've read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it. And then as soon as I had it, my sister five days after me started getting the same symptoms who's living with me," Smith told Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

The singer said he and his sister went into isolation for three weeks as per the government guidelines.

"It was clear. Because I've got an older nan and stuff, so we didn't want to risk anything. I got it about two weeks before the UK really hit. Well, I think I got it. I don't 100 percent know, but I got it and then as everyone was kind of really on lock down, that's when I got over it, luckily," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres