Samajavaragamana: First Single from Allu Arjun-Starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Out

The first single from the Allu Arjun-Pooja Hedge starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been finally released. The song titled Samajavaragamana from the Trivikram directed Telugu movie released on Saturday, September 28.

The song has been created in an unplugged version. It has music by Thaman S, vocals by Sid Sriram and lyrics by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, while the unplugged video is made by Kalitheja Suryadevara.

Allu Arjun took to Twitter to announce the release of the song. He wrote, "#Samajavaragamana!! #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo First Single." Thaman also wrote on his social media, "Here it is from the HEART #Samajavaragamana #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo is all yours now. Bless us with ur love. #AVPLFirstSingle #avplunplugged. My love & respect to my director #Trivikram sir my hero @alluarjun @GeethaArts @haarikahassine. (sic)"

The song shares a glimpse into the looks of the lead pair Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde for the film. From the song, the movie appears to be an office romance. You can listen to the song here:

Ever since the announcement of the movie and the release of the first poster, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, Trivikram Srinivas' directorial venture also stars Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep, Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Sunil in the supporting roles. This film also marks the third collaboration of Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun after S/O Satyamurthy and Julai.

The movie Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is slated to hit the theatres worldwide on 12th January 2020.

