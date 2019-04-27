English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samajwadi Party & Press Information Bureau Share Avengers Endgame Themed Posts
After the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Endgame' released in India, Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and the Press Information Bureau shared posts related to the superhero film.
Image: Samajwadi Party, Press Information Bureau/Twitter
Loading...
The Avengers: Endgame fever is not only sweeping through fans across India, the frenzy has reached the political world as well with parties picking references from the Marvel movie to express their views.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday gave a political twist to the mania with a post: "Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy. But the #Endgame has begun. #MahaGathbandhan Sarkar...Coming soon".
He also tweeted an image of the words "Mahagathbandhan Sarkar" against a blue background in the style used by Marvel Studios.
As fans flocked to theatres to watch their favourite superheroes assemble for one last time in the fourth and final Avengers film, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) used its reference to urge people to vote.
The PIB, the publicity arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, posted an image showing Avengers -- Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Captain America, Ant Man, Thor, Captain Marvel, Rocket with a line -- "Every Avenger matters in the end game".
The picture also shows a montage of images of Indians -- some standing in line to vote and some showing an inked finger -- with a line "Every vote counts in democracy".
The caption read: "Voting determines our future. Each of us must decide for ourselves what that should look like. There is no such thing as a vote that doesn't matter. Go vote... #ItMatters #NoVoterToBeLeftBehind."
From Iron Man to Captain America to Hulk to Black Widow to Thor -- Marvel superheroes have assembled in Avengers: Endgame to save the world and fight against Thanos. As conjectured by trade analysts, the movie is not only turning out to be an emotional affair for fans but also soaring high at the box office globally.
Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter from the Avengers franchise, has broken box office records in India by registering an opening day collection of Rs 53.10 crore, becoming the biggest Hollywood opener in the country till date. It released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu across 2845 screens in India on Friday.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday gave a political twist to the mania with a post: "Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy. But the #Endgame has begun. #MahaGathbandhan Sarkar...Coming soon".
He also tweeted an image of the words "Mahagathbandhan Sarkar" against a blue background in the style used by Marvel Studios.
Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 26, 2019
But the #Endgame has begun. #MahaGathbandhan Sarkar
Coming soon pic.twitter.com/dOIYobwRge
As fans flocked to theatres to watch their favourite superheroes assemble for one last time in the fourth and final Avengers film, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) used its reference to urge people to vote.
The PIB, the publicity arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, posted an image showing Avengers -- Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Captain America, Ant Man, Thor, Captain Marvel, Rocket with a line -- "Every Avenger matters in the end game".
The picture also shows a montage of images of Indians -- some standing in line to vote and some showing an inked finger -- with a line "Every vote counts in democracy".
The caption read: "Voting determines our future. Each of us must decide for ourselves what that should look like. There is no such thing as a vote that doesn't matter. Go vote... #ItMatters #NoVoterToBeLeftBehind."
#Voting determines our future. Each of us must decide for ourselves what that should look like. There is no such thing as a vote that doesn’t matter.— PIB India (@PIB_India) April 26, 2019
Go vote... #ItMatters
Credits: @MarvelStudios #LokSabhaElections2019 #NoVoterToBeLeftBehind #AvengersEndgame #Thanos pic.twitter.com/H0ySvEmKd4
From Iron Man to Captain America to Hulk to Black Widow to Thor -- Marvel superheroes have assembled in Avengers: Endgame to save the world and fight against Thanos. As conjectured by trade analysts, the movie is not only turning out to be an emotional affair for fans but also soaring high at the box office globally.
Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter from the Avengers franchise, has broken box office records in India by registering an opening day collection of Rs 53.10 crore, becoming the biggest Hollywood opener in the country till date. It released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu across 2845 screens in India on Friday.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- CoA Look at Bigger Role for Dravid, to Invite Applications for NCA Head Coach
- Bad Weather Responsible for Maximum Flight Diversions in India, Delhi Airport Tops the List
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
- Samajwadi Party & Press Information Bureau Share Avengers Endgame Themed Posts
- Idris Elba and Partner Sabrina Dhowre Secretly Marry in Morocco
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results