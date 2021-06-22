Samantar 2 Trailer: Swwapnil Joshi, Nitish Bharadwaj Back with Cycle of Karma and Destiny

The trailer of Season 2 of the highly anticipated Marathi thriller series Samantar is out. Samantar 2 has the versatile Swwapnil Joshi reprise his role as Kumar Mahajan, alongwith Nitish Bharadwaj, Sai Tamhankar and Tejaswini Pandit. The trailer highlights how one man’s karma is the other’s future, teasing the audience to speculate as to what could have possibly gone wrong for Kumar Mahajan.

The intriguing narrative of Season 1 followed Kumar Mahajan’s search for Sudarshan Chakrapani, a man who had already lived Kumar’s life and could tell him what’s to happen in the time to come. In Season 2, Kumar is handed a diary that details Chakrapani’s life, and he finds out that a new woman is going to enter his life. Thereafter continues Kumar’s quest with his destiny and in spite of his best efforts to prevent the prediction of the diary, a mysterious woman does enter his life. The 10-episode thriller explores who this mystery woman is and whether Kumar faces the same fate as mentioned by Chakrapani in his diary.

Speaking about Season 2, Swwapnil Joshi says, “Samantar has exceeded all expectations and has put regional web shows on the map. It is narratives like this that break language barriers, cut across audiences and hold universal appeal. It’s been over a year since the show first hit screens and I know that the fans of this franchise have been eagerly waiting for season 2. This edition will see Kumar’s journey take an unexpected turn as well as ask an important question – if you could know your future, would it be possible to change it?”

Veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj who is seen as Sudarshan Chakrapani further added, “Season 1 received such a great response to my new form as an actor, and it’s good to see that audiences are open to experimenting with newer concepts. As an actor, I am excited to be a part of this unique narrative. Season 2 will explore if Chakrapani’s life mirrors into Kumar’s life and will continue to follow Kumar’s search for answers, but of course with some interesting twists along the way.”

This season of the Marathi thriller will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and all languages will be going live simultaneously on Thursday, 1st July – exclusively on MX Player.

