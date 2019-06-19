Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Samantha Akkineni Admits Film Offers Have Reduced Post Marriage With Naga Chaitanya

Her marriage has made an impact on her career, says Samantha Akkineni, admitting that she isn't being offered as many film roles as she used to be when she was single.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Samantha Akkineni Admits Film Offers Have Reduced Post Marriage With Naga Chaitanya
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Samantha Akkineni, one of the leading actresses in Tamil and Telugu film industries, is at the peak of her career, thanks to the success of Rangasthalam, Mahanati and several other films. She made her relationship with actor Naga Chaitanya official in 2017, and the couple tied the knot the same year. Her marriage has made an impact on her career, says Samantha, admitting that she isn't being offered as many film roles as she used to be when she was single.

As she gears up for the release of her third release of the year, Oh Baby, Samantha opened up about her career post wedding. The Majili actress revealed that film offers dried up when she announced her marriage with Naga Chaitanya.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Samantha said, "You know, I'm suddenly carrying this mantle of a post marriage heroine... But, I don't know how much of credit I can actually take for it because there were films like Rangasthalam and Mahanati that I was doing even before marriage, and they happened to release post marriage and become phenomenal hits. So I can't really take the credit that it happened post marriage."

She also gave an interesting reason as to why many directors are not approaching her as they did before. "I believe that now I am not getting as many films as I did before marriage, but I think that's more because they really don't know what to do with me anymore in the film," she remarked.

In the same interview, Samantha said that a Bollywood debut is not on the cards as she believes that she still has got a lot of stuff to give to South cinema. Her first film this year was the critically-acclaimed Super Deluxe, which was followed by the success of director Shiva Nirvana's Majili, in which she shared screen space with her husband Naga Chaitanya.

Watch the full interview here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram