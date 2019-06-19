Samantha Akkineni Admits Film Offers Have Reduced Post Marriage With Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni, one of the leading actresses in Tamil and Telugu film industries, is at the peak of her career, thanks to the success of Rangasthalam, Mahanati and several other films. She made her relationship with actor Naga Chaitanya official in 2017, and the couple tied the knot the same year. Her marriage has made an impact on her career, says Samantha, admitting that she isn't being offered as many film roles as she used to be when she was single.

As she gears up for the release of her third release of the year, Oh Baby, Samantha opened up about her career post wedding. The Majili actress revealed that film offers dried up when she announced her marriage with Naga Chaitanya.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Samantha said, "You know, I'm suddenly carrying this mantle of a post marriage heroine... But, I don't know how much of credit I can actually take for it because there were films like Rangasthalam and Mahanati that I was doing even before marriage, and they happened to release post marriage and become phenomenal hits. So I can't really take the credit that it happened post marriage."

She also gave an interesting reason as to why many directors are not approaching her as they did before. "I believe that now I am not getting as many films as I did before marriage, but I think that's more because they really don't know what to do with me anymore in the film," she remarked.

In the same interview, Samantha said that a Bollywood debut is not on the cards as she believes that she still has got a lot of stuff to give to South cinema. Her first film this year was the critically-acclaimed Super Deluxe, which was followed by the success of director Shiva Nirvana's Majili, in which she shared screen space with her husband Naga Chaitanya.

