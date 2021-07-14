Samantha Akkineni AKA Raji From The Family Man Dances in Between Shots

“It’s a method,” says Samantha Akkineni as she reveals her prep to essay the role of Raji in The Family Man 2. The actress has created waves with her performance as the Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter in the series. On Wednesday, the south beauty gave a sneak peek of herself in between shots while shooting for the web series. It may not be exactly what her fans expected but she shared the throwback video for those who were asking her how she prepped for the role.

The behind-the-scenes clip posted by her on Instagram shows Samantha dressed as her character. Recorded in her vanity van, the video is all things feel good. Samantha sings and dances to her favourite song, like nobody's watching. She has the uniform, make-up and hair, all in place, while she waits for her next shot. While posting the clip, she also said a little something about her voice. “This one is for all the bad singers. We know we suck but does it stop us? No.”

Samantha made her digital debut with the Manoj Bajpayee headlined series. This also marks the actress’ first Hindi project. Her work in the show has earned her rave reviews. The role of Raji demanded a lot of stunts and action sequences. Last month, she posted a note of gratitude for Yannick Ben, action director for the series. Samantha thanked him for training her to do all of the stunts herself. She also gave a special thankyou to him for pushing her to give her all even when every part of her body ached. “I have a solid fear of heights but I jumped off that building only because I knew you had my back,”shared Samantha while sharing one of her unedited scenes from the show.

Raj and DK's The Family Man 2 also featured Sharib Hashmi and Shahab Ali, among others. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam are lined up next for Samantha.

