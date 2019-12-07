Take the pledge to vote

Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun Hail Police Action in Hyderabad Vet's Rape and Murder Case

Tollywood actors Allu Arjun, Junior NTR, Nani, Samantha Akkineni among others took to the social media to record their appreciation of the police action.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun Hail Police Action in Hyderabad Vet's Rape and Murder Case
Image: Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun (R)

Several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry on Friday hailed the 'encounter' killing of four men accused of rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor, saying justice had been done to her.

Tollywood actors Allu Arjun, Junior NTR, Nani, Samantha Akkineni among others took to the social media to record their appreciation of the police action.

Several netizens also hailed Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar as the "real hero" said "we needmore people like him".

Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna tweeted "This morning I woke up to the news and JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!! #Encounter".

Observing that crimes against women were happening all over the country, top Telugu actor and TDP MLA in Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Balakrishna told reporters that "God has delivered" a right punishment to the four accused.

The four arrested accused in the rape and murder case of the 25-year-old woman veterinarian were killed in 'retaliatory' firing by police at Chattanpalli near here on Friday morning when they were taken to the scene of crime as part of investigation.

