Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya: A Timeline of Their Relationship

South actors Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced that they would be parting ways as husband and wife. The couple, one of the most popular in South cinema, has been married for four years. They made the announcement of their separation on their official Instagram accounts. “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," the joint statement of Samantha and Naga read. Here’s a timeline of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s relationship:

How they met

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya met on the sets of the 2010 Telugu romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave and since then, they shared a great rapport. Chaitanya was reportedly dating Shruti Haasan at that time, while Samantha was in a relationship with Siddharth.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya linked together

A year later, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya did another film Autonagar Surya together. By this time, the actors had parted ways with their respective partners. Later, in 2015, Samantha wished Naga a happy birthday, writing on Twitter, “Happy birthday to my favourite person. Forever and Always. A great year it’s going to be." Later that year, the actors were also spotted together at various events.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya confessed being together

In 2015, Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, confessed that his son had found someone. In an interview to Indian Express, Naga had said that the first person he told about his relationship was his father. He had said, “The minute he heard the news, he looked at me and said, ‘You’re telling me this now, but I’ve known all along’. Our families have been supportive and everyone is happy." Samantha Ruth Prabhu, too, confessed that she’s dating Naga.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had become the power couple of the South Indian film industry. They got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in January 2017. The couple followed both Hindu and Christian weddings in Goa in October 2017.

Samantha Akkineni dropped ‘Akkineni’ surname

Rumours of their split first made headlines when Samantha Akkineni changed her name on Instagram from Samantha Akkineni to simply ‘S’. When asked about it in an interview with Film Companion, she had refused to address it. “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well," she said.

Samantha gave father-in-law Nagarjuna’s party a miss

On the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday, Samantha shared a post for him on social media. But on August 29, Samantha reportedly skipped a party hosted in the honour of Nagarjuna’s 62nd birthday.

