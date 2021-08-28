Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's Marriage in Trouble? The Actress Reacts

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are a power couple of the South Indian film industry. However, ever since Samantha removed the surname Akkineni from her Twitter and Instagram accounts, speculations about troubles in their marriage started doing the rounds.

She changed her social media profile name to just S. Fans started churning the rumours of their marriage being on the verge of being over. Media reports suggested that Samantha and Chaitanya are not staying together and are reportedly taking a break from their marriage.

However, a few fan theories also suggested that Samantha’s name change was a promotional activity for her upcoming film Shakuntalam, a mythological epic love story. Written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film will see Samantha portraying the titular character.

In a recent interview with The Film Companion,Samantha was asked about the situation that made her drop her last name. To this, the actress smiled and said that she will only respond to gossips and rumours when she feels like. Like everyone else, she is entitled to her own opinion, and she is not someone who loses her mind in the face of a controversy. Samantha, who portrayed the role of Sri-Lankan Tamilian woman Raji in the recently-released The Family Man season 2, also faced severe criticism for her character. Drawing instances from the same, she said that trolls and controversies don’t affect her.

However, according to a report by Great Andhra, Chaitanya is also maintaining distance from responding to the relationship controversy. The actor is reportedly avoiding calls from producers and filmmakers citing family issues.

Samantha and Chaitanya’s love story is made in heaven. The couple met on the sets of the 2010 Telugu romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave and since then, they have been together. They got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in January 2017. The couple followed both Hindu and Christian weddings in Goa in October 2017.

Chaitanya, son of South superstar Nagarjuna, was last seen in the 2019 action comedy Venky Mama. He is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Laal Singh Chaddha.

