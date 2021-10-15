Samantha Akkineni Announces Bilingual Film With Shantaruban Gnanasekharan on Dussehra

Amid her separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni is back to work and has come aboard for debutante director Shantaruban Gnanasekharan’s film. The yet-untitled film will release in Telugu and Tamil. The makers took to social media on Dusshera to announce the film. Taking to Twitter, Dream Warrior Pictures shared a photo of the actress and wrote, “We are happy to announce that @Samanthaprabhu2is on board for our next! Directed by @Shantharuban87". The film will be produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had announced the separation on October 2 and the estranged couple has been grabbing eyeballs ever since. A few days back, Naga Chaitanya had made his first-ever public appearance after announcing separation from Samantha Akkineni. The actor joined Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni for the promotional event of their upcoming film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. He looked dapper in a beige sweater and blue denim.

Meanwhile, Samantha on Friday lashed out at “false rumours" being spread in the media against her following her separation from Chaitanya. While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, she also slammed those who have been spreading unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her separation.

In a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Samantha said divorce is “an extremely painful process" anyway but the “relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult. Samantha’s statement received support from her fellow colleague Rakul Preet Singh and costume designer Neeraja Kona. Samantha’s fans and well-wishers also extended their support to the actress by sending love and strength to her on social media.

Samantha and Chaitanya, who had tied the knot in October 2017, announced their separation on October 2 in a joint statement. The duo said they decided to “part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths".

