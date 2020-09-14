Samantha Akkineni Apologises to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh After NCB Denied Taking Their Names in Drug Case

Samantha Akkineni has apologised to actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, who hit the news headlines on Saturday over suspicion of taking drugs. It was reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau had drawn up a list of Bollywood celebrities consuming drugs from Rhea Chakraborty's confession that included the names of Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

The claim has since been rejected by the Narcotics Control Bureau, prompting social media users to apologise to the two actors for the misreporting. NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra, told Free Press Journal that no Bollywood names have been listed to be summoned. He said, “We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood. The names have not been zeroed upon.”

Sharing an image of the news, Samantha wrote, "#SorryRakul #SorrySara," and even tagged Rakul Preet Singh on the Instagram story.

On Saturday, Times Now had reported that Rhea had told Rakul and Sara consumed drugs with her and Sushant in his Lonavala farmhouse. Sushant and Sara had appeared in Kedarnath together, which was the latter's debut film.

After the report of Rhea naming Bollywood celebrities surfaced in media, various rumours circulated on the internet about Sara and Rakul being summoned by the NCB. However, the tweets were made by fake accounts and were later taken down.