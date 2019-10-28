Samantha Akkineni Calls Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Greatest Film She's Ever Watched
Samantha Akkineni was completely bowled over by Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' as she called the Hollywood actor a "legend". Check out her Instagram post about the film here.
Samantha Akkineni praises Joaquin Phoenix's performance in 'Joker'
Samantha Akkineni says that Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is the "greatest film" that she has ever watched and that the lead star in the Todd Phillips directorial is a "legend". Samantha posted a snap from the film on her Instagram stories which was captioned as, "The Joker is the greatest film I have ever watched and there will only be one Joaquin Phoenix. Legend."
The still posted by Samantha on her Instagram stories is from one of the 'stairs scene', in which Arthur can be seen dancing on the flight of steps as he descends down and evades cops. For the unversed, in the scene, Arthur has fully transformed in to the Joker and is out on the streets, being chased by the police.
Read: After Posting Ranveer Singh Pic, John Cena Wishes Fans Happy Diwali
Check out Samantha's reaction to Joker film here:
A screengrab from Samantha Akkineni's Instagram profile
Samantha also wished her fans on the occasion of Diwali 2019, which was celebrated across India on October 27. She posted an image of her family featuring husband Naga Chaitanya, father in law Nagarjuna, brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni and mother in law Amala. Captioning the happy picture of the family, Samatha wrote on Instagram, "ur family , our health , our friends and the grace of God that never ends.. blessed. Thankful for the life I chose and the life that chose me Happy Diwali❤️ from our family to yours."
Check out her post below:
Read: Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Diwali Bash with Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Airtel And Vodafone Recharge Plans Are Great if You Need a Lot of 4G Data
- Xiaomi Mi Pay App Available on Google Play Store For All Android Users
- If You Still Have an Apple iPhone 5, Update iOS Now Else it Will Stop Working
- Self-driving Cars Could Make Traffic Congestion Worse: Research
- Alexa, Open The Apple TV App: Apple TV+ Arrives on Amazon Fire TV Devices