Samantha Akkineni Calls Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Greatest Film She's Ever Watched

Samantha Akkineni says that Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is the "greatest film" that she has ever watched and that the lead star in the Todd Phillips directorial is a "legend". Samantha posted a snap from the film on her Instagram stories which was captioned as, "The Joker is the greatest film I have ever watched and there will only be one Joaquin Phoenix. Legend."

The still posted by Samantha on her Instagram stories is from one of the 'stairs scene', in which Arthur can be seen dancing on the flight of steps as he descends down and evades cops. For the unversed, in the scene, Arthur has fully transformed in to the Joker and is out on the streets, being chased by the police.

Check out Samantha's reaction to Joker film here:

A screengrab from Samantha Akkineni's Instagram profile

Samantha also wished her fans on the occasion of Diwali 2019, which was celebrated across India on October 27. She posted an image of her family featuring husband Naga Chaitanya, father in law Nagarjuna, brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni and mother in law Amala. Captioning the happy picture of the family, Samatha wrote on Instagram, "ur family , our health , our friends and the grace of God that never ends.. blessed. Thankful for the life I chose and the life that chose me Happy Diwali❤️ from our family to yours."

Check out her post below:

