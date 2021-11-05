Samantha Akkineni Celebrates Diwali in Hyderabad with Upasana Kamineni, Shilpa Reddy and Others

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses from her Diwali celebration in Hyderabad. In the pictures and videos, the actress can be seen dressed in a bright silver outfit posing with Upasana Kamineni and Shilpa Reddy. She can also be seen gulping pani puri. She has shared it with captions, “Diwali binging, “Diwali vibes" and “Deepavali with loves ones."

On Wednesday, Samantha took to Instagram Stories to share her Diwali special workout routine. She can be seen doing a rigorous workout which included deadlifts, crunches and pushups. The actress can be seen training hard and her efforts are clearly visible in the videos she shared. Alongside her Diwali workout video, she wrote, “All about the festive spirit but realised it’s definitely not for everyone."

Ever since her separation from Naga Chaitanya, the actress has been sharing motivational quotes on social media. In a recent Instagram post, she shared an inspirational thought that her mother shared with her. “I’m strong, I’m resilient, I’m not perfect, I’m the perfect me, I never give up, I’m loving, I’m determined, I’m fierce, I’m human, I’m a warrior," read Samantha’s post, which she captioned with the hashtag #MyMommaSaid.

