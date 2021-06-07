Samantha Akkineni Did All Her Stunts in The Family Man 2, Thanks Trainer with BTS Videos

Samantha Akkineni is currently receiving immense praise for her role of Raji in The Family Man 2. It shows her shedding her image completely and take on the character of an extremist with utmost precision. The web series, which marks her debut in both the digital platform and Bollywood, sees her doing some insane action stunts. Samantha has now shared that she did all her stunts by herself and thanked her training for helping her train for them.

Samantha shared a BTS clip in which she does combat action. Captioning the post, Samantha wrote, “A special special thankyouuuu to my person @yannickben for training me to do all of my own stunts (yes all of them ).. for pushing me to give it my all even when every part of my body ached (thanks for the pain killers by the way ) ..

I have a solid fear of heights but I jumped off that building only because I knew you had my back .. lots and lots of love @yannickben (sic).

Interestingly, Samantha’s stunt director in The Family Man 2, Yannick Ben, has also worked on several international projects.

The Family Man 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime. The new season has nine episodes and focuses on India-Sri Lanka ties through LTTE movement.

