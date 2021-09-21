Samantha Akkineni Didn't Address Nagarjuna as Father-in-law in Twitter Post?

Telugu power couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce rumours have been heating up. Recently, Samantha, who was on a temple visit, was asked about this as she was being chased by camera persons. Samantha did not clearly say anything on divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya but seemed irritated with the question popping up while she was on a religious trip.

Now, a tweet posted by Samantha is also getting attention in the news, further fueling separation rumours between her and Naga Chaitanya. Recently, Samantha’s father-in-law Nagarjuna posted a message on Twitter and a video remembering his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao on his birth anniversary.

Samantha dropped a comment on the video. She wrote, “This is so beautiful @iamnagarjuna. mama." However, as per a report in Pinkvilla, Samantha had earlier shared her tweet without the word ‘mama’. She deleted it and shared it again with the word added. Mama means father-in-law in Telugu.

Earlier, when Love Story teaser had released, Naga Chaitanya had shaded Samantha by not replying to her tweet until later when he thanked her for her congratulatory note to the team. Samantha was also asked about her divorce rumours recently when she snapped at a reporter who asked her about marital problems on a temple visit.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Samantha may be moving out of Hyderabad to Mumbai soon. On the work front, she has completed the shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam.

