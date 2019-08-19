Take the pledge to vote

Samantha Akkineni Doing Parkour Stunts is the Perfect Therapy for Your Monday Blues

A video of Samantha Akkineni practicing parkour is winning hearts online. Check it out here.

Updated:August 19, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
Samantha Akkineni Doing Parkour Stunts is the Perfect Therapy for Your Monday Blues
Image of Samantha Akkineni, courtesy of Instagram
Having impressed fans with her offbeat film choices like Super Deluxe and Oh Baby, Samantha Akkineni took it upon herself to give away some fitness goals to her fans as well. A video showing Akkineni practicing parkour or free running is all things athletic and fans of the actress are pumped up, some even looking up to her as their fitness guru.

Dressed in a white sleeveless T-shirt and a pair of black bottoms, Akkineni can be seen jumping over stacked cushions inside a gym. To keep her sporty game on, Akkineni also tied her long braids of hair behind her back. Sources reveal that Akkineni has taken up parkour as a fitness training measure, which will also help her in an upcoming action flick. Over laying the video, Akkineni wrote, "Born to Boogie."

The way Akkineni lands the jump assures us that she indeed had a calling for this hobby.

See Akkineni practicing parkour here:

On the work front, Akkineni has reportedly been approached by Amazon Prime Video for a web series. Sources say that a web series would be a much-needed break from films for Akkineni, which makes her inclined towards it even more. An official confirmation is awaited in the matter and nothing stands certain as of now.

Akkineni has also kick-started shooting for 96, which is being remade in Telugu with Sharwanand and the former in lead roles. The two actors will be stepping into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's from the original Tamil film.

