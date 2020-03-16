Here's How Samantha Akkineni Explained Importance of Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Spread

Amid the growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected more than a hundred countries globally, several pictures representative of how social distancing can help in curbing the spread of the deadly virus are doing rounds on social media.

In the viral pics and animation videos, one can see that the chain of coronavirus infection can be broken if people practice social distancing. A representational image shows how a matchstick kept separately helped in breaking the chain and prevented other sticks from catching fire. People and celebrities are now encouraging people to stay indoors and save others in the process as they share related images on social media.

Social distancing involves staying away from other people in order to avoid catching or spreading a virus. It is another term for avoiding crowds. That could mean working from home rather than catching a train to the office, avoiding concerts or weddings or other places of public meeting. Staying away from mass gatherings and keeping a distance of six feet or two meters away from other people also comes under social distancing.

Amid growing demands to practice social distancing, 'the only one who stayed away, saved the rest' matchstick imagery is slowly taking over the internet. It was recently shared by actress Samantha Akkineni and Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja, who urged their fans to stay safe and stay indoors.

That's why we should stay home!! The one who stayed away saved all the rest. So please take it seriously. God bless you all❤️#coronavirus #californiacoronavirus #Corvid19 #كورونا_السعودية pic.twitter.com/aUSrnlLxnf — Ala'a♉️ (@Alaamohmmd45) March 16, 2020

