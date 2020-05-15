MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Samantha Akkineni Enjoys Bike Ride with Naga Chaitanya, See Pic

Samantha Akkineni with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni posted a picture with Naga Chaitanya as they rode on a bike. Check it out.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 2:39 PM IST
Share this:

Samantha Akkineni has shared a picture on social media where she heads off for a bike ride with Naga Chaitanya. The couple had earlier made their love for adventure clear as Samantha posted a picture of Naga Chaitanya taking her and their pet dog Hash for a car drive. And now, this romantic pic off the duo is all things love and is melting the hearts of fans on social media.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Samantha shared a loaf of bread emoji. In the image, Samantha is seen carrying a back pack while she holds the helmet on her lap. Naga Chaitanya gets clicked wearing his helmet. Samantha wears an all black ensemble of jeans and T-shirt, while Naga Chaitanya compliments his wife in a grey tee and brown trousers.

Check out the adorable pic of the duo below.

View this post on Instagram

🍞

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Samantha recently took to Instagram Stories and shared a few videos where she could be seen sweating it out at home, in sports bra and gym pants.

In the clip, she was seen doing back and shoulder exercises using dumbbells even as her trainer guides her on video call.

picto opis

pionmlokui

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading