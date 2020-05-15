Samantha Akkineni Enjoys Bike Ride with Naga Chaitanya, See Pic

Samantha Akkineni has shared a picture on social media where she heads off for a bike ride with Naga Chaitanya. The couple had earlier made their love for adventure clear as Samantha posted a picture of Naga Chaitanya taking her and their pet dog Hash for a car drive. And now, this romantic pic off the duo is all things love and is melting the hearts of fans on social media.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Samantha shared a loaf of bread emoji. In the image, Samantha is seen carrying a back pack while she holds the helmet on her lap. Naga Chaitanya gets clicked wearing his helmet. Samantha wears an all black ensemble of jeans and T-shirt, while Naga Chaitanya compliments his wife in a grey tee and brown trousers.

Check out the adorable pic of the duo below.

Samantha recently took to Instagram Stories and shared a few videos where she could be seen sweating it out at home, in sports bra and gym pants.

In the clip, she was seen doing back and shoulder exercises using dumbbells even as her trainer guides her on video call.

