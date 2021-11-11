Samantha Akkineni Eyeing Big Budget Films Post Split With Naga Chaitanya?

Samantha Akkineni is in no mood to stop as she has been signing projects one after another. The superstar has proved that her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya might be an unfortunate affair for her, but it is no reason to not focus on her professional life. After reports suggesting that the actress has signed a couple of small budget movies, further reports are doing the rounds that she wants to bag some big projects at the earliest.

According to a report in Great Andhra.com, Samantha is in touch with top filmmakers and stars and showing interest in big projects that have scope for her.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of his latest film Love Story.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who had tied the knot in October 2017, announced their separation on October 2 in a joint statement on social media.

“To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” the note read.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni has been invited to speak at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa from November 20-28. The organisers have also roped in director Aruna Raje, actor John Edathattil, and director Vivek Agnihotri as speakers at IFFI. Samantha’s The Family Man 2 co-star Manoj Bajpayee too is among the speakers.

