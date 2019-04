Samantha Akkineni Faces Criticism After Campaigning for TDP Candidate

Yes family friend .. my support is personally towards him . I know him and his sister @DrManjula_A since the time I moved to Hyderabad .. hence I support because he is a good person https://t.co/76FWWRswE9 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 9, 2019

Don't involve in these things or support openly. Your career will be at risk if you do so.. Majority people ki idhi nachakapovachu mimmalni reject cheyochu — Venkey Janasena (@ursvenkey) April 9, 2019

You should support people not bcoz they are your frds or relatives..!! Whether they will do good to society is what you have to consider 👍 — Kajal Aggarwal Cafe (@KajalfanRavi) April 9, 2019

is collections of #majili gonna effect because of the sam support to tdp. she just became enemy to powerstar fans and ysrp party members. enduku sam ee risky things. little worried — @2S (@ss143143_) April 9, 2019

Then you should have said vote for such leader name.. Not vote for cycle.. How can you make a mistake like that.. You have a powerful fan base.. Dont make these type of problems mam — KbSaiRam (@KbSaiRamm) April 10, 2019

Actress Samantha Akkineni is under fire for campaigning for Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Samantha, whose recently-released film Majili did well at the box office, made a video appeal and voiced her support for a political party candidate Satya Prasad, who is from TDP. The video that went viral has attracted a lot of criticism for the 31-year-old actress.See Twitter post here:Fans' reactions started pouring in and some even asked her relationship to Prasad. To the question posted by a user she replied, "Yes family friend .. my support is personally towards him. I know him and his sister @DrManjula_A since the time I moved to Hyderabad .. hence I support because he is a good person." (sic)Her fan club did not take kindly to this gesture and complained about her controversial stance in a series of comments. Some reminded her that it was naive to ask people to vote for a certain candidate, or party, just because they are personally related to the actress. Read some of the comments below:With the poll season in full swing, many Bollywood stars were also at the center of controversy for favouring their preferred candidate. Anupam Kher was attacked by Swara Bhaskar when he complained about the petition written by writers and filmmakers to vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party from power.Follow @News18Movies for more