Samantha Akkineni Faces Criticism After Campaigning for TDP Candidate

With the poll season in full swing, actress Samantha Akkineni drew criticism for campaigning for Telugu Desam Party candidate Satya Prasad.

Updated:April 11, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
Image: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram
Actress Samantha Akkineni is under fire for campaigning for Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Samantha, whose recently-released film Majili did well at the box office, made a video appeal and voiced her support for a political party candidate Satya Prasad, who is from TDP. The video that went viral has attracted a lot of criticism for the 31-year-old actress.

Fans' reactions started pouring in and some even asked her relationship to Prasad. To the question posted by a user she replied, "Yes family friend .. my support is personally towards him. I know him and his sister @DrManjula_A since the time I moved to Hyderabad .. hence I support because he is a good person." (sic)




Her fan club did not take kindly to this gesture and complained about her controversial stance in a series of comments. Some reminded her that it was naive to ask people to vote for a certain candidate, or party, just because they are personally related to the actress. Read some of the comments below:













With the poll season in full swing, many Bollywood stars were also at the center of controversy for favouring their preferred candidate. Anupam Kher was attacked by Swara Bhaskar when he complained about the petition written by writers and filmmakers to vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party from power.

