Samantha Akkineni Faces Criticism After Campaigning for TDP Candidate
With the poll season in full swing, actress Samantha Akkineni drew criticism for campaigning for Telugu Desam Party candidate Satya Prasad.
Image: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram
See Twitter post here:
#VoteForCycle 🚲@Samanthaprabhu2 ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/NCcM0RaET4— Aryღ™🕉️ (@AryaVj_) April 9, 2019
Fans' reactions started pouring in and some even asked her relationship to Prasad. To the question posted by a user she replied, "Yes family friend .. my support is personally towards him. I know him and his sister @DrManjula_A since the time I moved to Hyderabad .. hence I support because he is a good person." (sic)
Yes family friend .. my support is personally towards him . I know him and his sister @DrManjula_A since the time I moved to Hyderabad .. hence I support because he is a good person https://t.co/76FWWRswE9— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 9, 2019
Her fan club did not take kindly to this gesture and complained about her controversial stance in a series of comments. Some reminded her that it was naive to ask people to vote for a certain candidate, or party, just because they are personally related to the actress. Read some of the comments below:
Don't involve in these things or support openly. Your career will be at risk if you do so.. Majority people ki idhi nachakapovachu mimmalni reject cheyochu— Venkey Janasena (@ursvenkey) April 9, 2019
You should support people not bcoz they are your frds or relatives..!! Whether they will do good to society is what you have to consider 👍— Kajal Aggarwal Cafe (@KajalfanRavi) April 9, 2019
is collections of #majili gonna effect because of the sam support to tdp. she just became enemy to powerstar fans and ysrp party members. enduku sam ee risky things. little worried— @2S (@ss143143_) April 9, 2019
Then you should have said vote for such leader name.. Not vote for cycle.. How can you make a mistake like that.. You have a powerful fan base.. Dont make these type of problems mam— KbSaiRam (@KbSaiRamm) April 10, 2019
With the poll season in full swing, many Bollywood stars were also at the center of controversy for favouring their preferred candidate. Anupam Kher was attacked by Swara Bhaskar when he complained about the petition written by writers and filmmakers to vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party from power.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: 'Game of Thrones' Actors Can't Spell the Names of 'GoT' Characters Either & It's Hilarious
- Google Issues Clarification After Delhi HC asks RBI How Google Pay is Operating Without Authorisation
- Kim Kardashian's First Solo on Vogue Magazine Faces Backlash, Readers Want Real Models on Cover
- Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp Are Quite Relevant For Your Audiophile Speakers
- First Images of Supermassive Black Hole Released, Twitter Gets Sucked Into the Void
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s