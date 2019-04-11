Samantha Akkineni Faces Criticism After Campaigning for TDP Candidate

Yes family friend .. my support is personally towards him . I know him and his sister @DrManjula_A since the time I moved to Hyderabad .. hence I support because he is a good person https://t.co/76FWWRswE9 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 9, 2019

Don't involve in these things or support openly. Your career will be at risk if you do so.. Majority people ki idhi nachakapovachu mimmalni reject cheyochu — Venkey Janasena (@ursvenkey) April 9, 2019

You should support people not bcoz they are your frds or relatives..!! Whether they will do good to society is what you have to consider 👍 — Kajal Aggarwal Cafe (@KajalfanRavi) April 9, 2019

is collections of #majili gonna effect because of the sam support to tdp. she just became enemy to powerstar fans and ysrp party members. enduku sam ee risky things. little worried — @2S (@ss143143_) April 9, 2019

Then you should have said vote for such leader name.. Not vote for cycle.. How can you make a mistake like that.. You have a powerful fan base.. Dont make these type of problems mam — KbSaiRam (@KbSaiRamm) April 10, 2019